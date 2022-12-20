Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her family enjoyed an outing to the ballet ahead of Christmas. The Swedish Royal Court shared pictures of the royals from their visit to the Royal Opera House in Stockholm.

Before watching a performance of Cinderella, Victoria, Prince Daniel and their children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, met with dancers Luiza Lopez and Jonatan Davidsson from the Royal Ballet, and even had the chance to try on costumes themselves.

In addition to photos, the Swedish Royal Court also released a video from the family’s visit on Dec. 19. Luiza told the royal family, “It’s a lot of special moments I think that you’re going to enjoy.” “Yes, we’re very excited,” Victoria told the dancers. Estelle, who is second in line to the Swedish throne, showed off her English skills adding, “And now we know everything.”

The video concluded with Estelle and Oscar saying in Swedish: “Merry Christmas and a happy New Year!”

Scroll to see pictures from the family’s visit: