Meghan Markle became a ‘scapegoat for the palace,’ friend says

A friend of Meghan Markle’s has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was a “scapegoat for the palace.” The Duchess’ friend Lucy Fraser made the allegation in a new teaser for Volume II of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan.

“Meg became this scapegoat for the palace, and so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favorable stories being printed,” Lucy said.

Meghan noted in the trailer, which was released on Dec. 14, that “you would just see it play out.” According to the Duchess, “Like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they’d go, ‘We gotta make that go away.’

Harry & Meghan. Volume II: December 15. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ZfCcsieTHx — Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2022

“But there’s real estate on a website homepage. There is real estate there on a newspaper front cover,” Meghan continued. “And something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”

Jenny Afia, who is said to be the Duchess’ lawyer, claimed in the teaser to have seen “evidence that there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other peoples’ agendas.”

“There was a real kind of war against Meghan and I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other peoples’ agendas,” Jenny, who is a partner at Schillings Law Firm in London, alleged.

The attorney stated that the “barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship” with Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was “the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her.”

The last three episodes of Meghan and Harry’s documentary series will be released on Dec. 15. In a trailer for the second part of the Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry spoke about “institutional gaslighting” and also claimed that lies were told to protect his brother, Prince William. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” he alleged. “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Volume II of Harry & Meghan premieres Dec. 15.