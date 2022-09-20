Queen Sofia attends the funeral of Her Majesty with a trendy shoulder strap iPhone holder and small purse

Spain’s Queen Sofia and her son King Felipe VI walked arm and arm into the St George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle on Monday ahead of the Committal Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Our friends at HOLA! Pointed out that Queen Sofia was using a trendy iPhone holder used by millenials.

The four kings of Spain reappeared together at the funeral of Queen Ellizabeth II.

Queen Sofia wore a classic black outfit, with kitten heels, a 2 piece matching set, a small purse, and a pearl necklace with matching earrings.

The purse was too small to hold her cell phone, so the 83-year-old went for a trendy iPhone shoulder strap.

The funeral of Her Majesty took place Monday, and she was buried at Windsor alongside her husband, Prince Philip at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey with a procession across central London. Thousands watched her coffin drive through the streets.

In addition, King Harald V of Norway, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, King Philippe of Belgium, and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, also sat opposite King Charles III, per TIME.