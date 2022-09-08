After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, Prince Charles, remains the direct heir to the British crown, being named the new King, while the Duchess of Cornwall became the Queen consort. Carlos is followed by his eldest son, Prince William, and later, his three children with the Duchess of Cambridge. What about Prince Harry and his children? What about the other children of the late Queen? We have below the complete line of succession to the British throne.

In 2013, the norm that regulates the succession to the throne underwent a modification. It now establishes that children born in the first place have preferences regardless of gender, eliminating the historical rule of men over women. However, this law is not retroactive, so Prince Edward, the youngest of the monarch’s four children, is in 14th place, and his older sister Princess Anne, will occupy 17th place.