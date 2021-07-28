Princess Charlene shares video of her and Prince Albert’s wedding song

Princess Charlene of Monaco’s most recent Instagram post is a sentimental one! On Sunday, the mom of two shared a video of musician Alouise performing her and Prince Albert’s wedding song—“My Hele Hart” by the South African vocal quartet Romanz.

“My dear friend Alouise, Thank you for remembering our wedding song. With all my heart Merci ❤️,” the Princess captioned the post. Alouise dedicated the song to the royal saying, “Charlene, this song is for you.”

Grace Kelly’s son and the former Olympic swimmer tied the knot in 2011. With ﻿Charlene in Africa recovering from a severe ear, nose and throat infection that she contracted in May, the royal couple was forced to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary apart earlier this month.

In June, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa announced that Prince Albert’s wife was “undergoing multiple, complicated procedures” and that her medical team had instructed her not to travel back to Monaco as she still had “to undergo and recover from more procedures.”

©Getty Images



Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary apart this year

“This year will be the first time that I’m not with my husband on our anniversary in July, which is difficult, and it saddens me,” Charlene said in a statement at the time. “However, Albert and I had no choice but to follow the medical team’s instructions even though it is extremely difficult. He has been the most incredible support to me.”

In an interview with South Africa’s Channel24, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s mom admitted that it has “been a trying time for” her. “I miss my husband and children dearly. What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my 10th wedding anniversary,” Charlene said. “Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time.”