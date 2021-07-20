Royal cancels trip to the Tokyo Olympics—Find out why

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark will no longer be attending the Tokyo Olympics. The Danish Royal House announced on Monday that Crown Princess Mary’s husband had to cancel his trip to Japan after coming into “close contact” with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

©Getty Images



Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark will not be attending the Tokyo Olympics like originally planned

“His Royal Highness The Crown Prince has had to cancel his participation at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan because The Crown Prince has had close contact with a person infected with COVID-19,” the Royal House said in a statement. “Because of the stricter entry requirements at the Olympic Games, this means The Crown Prince does not have the possibility of traveling to Japan.”

“The Crown Prince, who is fully vaccinated, is following the authorities‘ recommendations with regard to testing of those who have had close contact. Neither Her Royal Highness The Crown Princess nor the couple’s four children have had close contact with the infected person,” the statement continued.

Frederik was originally supposed to attend the opening ceremony, as well as select events and the 138th IOC Session. In June, it was revealed that the royal dad of four would be stepping down as an active member of the International Olympic Committee and that the decision would formally take effect at the committee’s annual session.

©Getty Images



It was announced in June 2021 that the Danish royal would be has decided to stepping down as an active member of the International Olympic Committee

“It has been a great privilege for me to help with spreading the Olympic ideals for nearly 12 years. In particular, I have had a burning desire to get both young and older people up and active with a life involving sports and exercise,” the Crown Prince said at the time. “My work in the IOC inspired me to, among other things, establish Royal Run, of which I am very proud. Even though my life as an active IOC member ends in Tokyo, I will continue to carry the Olympic values forward in my future activities.”

The Danish royal continued, “The decision to step down gives me the opportunity to intensify my work with other important topics, among others in relation to Denmark’s position as one of the world’s leading nations within the green agenda, sustainability and innovation.”