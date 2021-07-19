Prince Harry is writing memoir about his life ‘that’s accurate and wholly truthful’

Prince Harry will be sharing his story in his upcoming memoir. It was announced on Monday that the Duke of Sussex, 36, is writing an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” that will be published by Penguin Random House. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Meghan Markle’s husband said in a statement.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” Harry continued. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The Duke’s book, which is tentatively scheduled to be released in late 2022, will cover the royal’s “lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father,” according to a press release.

Harry, who stepped away from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his family, will share “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

Prince William’s brother will also “offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Per the press release, Harry will be donating proceeds from the book to charity. An audiobook edition will also be released by Penguin Random House Audio.