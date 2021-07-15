Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would be proud of ‘wonderful wives’ sons chose: ‘Each has got her own voice’

The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle would have had their mother-in-law Princess Diana’s stamp of approval, according to Sarah Ferguson. Princess Beatrice’s mother opened up to People magazine about her late friend saying, “If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, ‘I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen,” adding, “Because each has got her own voice.”

©Getty Images



Sarah Ferguson believes Princess Diana would be very proud of her sons and daughters-in-law

Not only does the Duchess of York believe that Diana would be proud of her sons and daughters-in-law, but also besotted with her grandchildren. “She would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that‘s what she loved,” Sarah, who became a grandmother earlier this year, said. “She adored the boys. This would be her haven. Her heaven.”

The Duchess also reflected on her friendship with Diana, which predated their royal weddings. “We were best friends from when she was 14 and I was 15,” Sarah said. The Duchess revealed that the Princess of Wales taught her “so much of public life.”

©Getty Images



The Duchess of York said she and the Princess of Wales were ‘so strong together’

“She was so brave. We used to have the most incredible time together,” Sarah said of Diana, who passed away in 1997. “We promised each other we would always be together — there was never any daylight between us. But everybody wanted that, because we were so strong together. People want to break something so strong.”