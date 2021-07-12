Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip share new family photo featuring baby Prince Julian

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden have released a new photo of themselves with their three sons—marking their first picture as a family of five! “A summer greeting from our family💛,” the Prince Couple captioned the snapshot.

Carl Philip was pictured holding baby Julian on his lap, while Sofia held on to Gabriel and Alexander sat between his mom and dad. The couple’s eldest son flashed a big smile for the camera. Gabriel, on the other hand, was photographed making a silly face.

Sofia and Carl Philip’s youngest son Julian, who is seventh in line to the Swedish throne, was born on March 26 at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm.

Following the birth of his third child, proud dad Carl Philip said in a statement, “We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family. Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family.”

Days after Julian’s arrival, Sofia shared heartwarming photos of her sons, including one of the young Princes with their father. Alongside the adorable pictures, the Princess wrote, “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤.” Sofia added, “A heartfelt thank you from us for all the warm congratulations in connection with Julian’s birth.”