Princess Eugenie shares adorable video of her baby boy August for a special reason

Princess Eugenie treated her Instagram followers to an adorable video of her son August Brooksbank on Tuesday. The mom of one marked World Oceans Day (June 8) with clips of her baby boy playing with a stuffed shark.

“It’s World Oceans Day today. A day to celebrate our magnificent oceans and all the creatures in it,” Eugenie wrote. “A day to raise awareness for something so integral to all our lives.” She added, “And a day to snuggle with fluffy sharks.”

August was filmed in his baby bouncer cooing as he played with his “fluffy” shark. Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son back in February. The couple, who wed in 2018, paid tribute to the Princess’ grandfather Prince Philip with their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank’s name.

Eugenie’s older sister Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this year. Buckingham Palace announced in May that the couple’s baby, who will be Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great-grandchild, is due in autumn.

Eugenie celebrated her sibling’s pregnancy news on World Bee Day last month writing, “It’s World Bee Day!! 🐝🐝 A day to celebrate nature’s most badass little friend with their black and yellow stripes..But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea (🐝) who’s got a little one on the way.”

The Princess continued, “Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news - can’t wait to meet the little one.”