Kate Middleton keeps her sweet promise to a little girl for their meeting

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pretty pink dress for their in-person meeting

By Alexandra Hurtado

The Duchess of Cambridge made good on her promise to a five-year-old girl named Mila Sneddon. Kate met with the young girl on Thursday at the Palace of Holyroodhouse wearing a pink dress like she sweetly promised Mila she would last autumn. “Hi Mila, look at you! I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle. It’s so nice to meet you in person,” the Duchess said.

“I love your dress. Can you give it a twirl? Wowzas!” the royal mom of three added. “And your shoes!”

The Duchess of Cambridge kept her promise to Mila and wore a pink dress for their meeting on May 27©JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge kept her promise to Mila and wore a pink dress for their meeting on May 27

The Duchess looked pretty in bubblegum pink wearing a color block silk shirt dress from ME+EM. Mila also wore her own adorable pink frock complete with a tiara for her in-person meeting with Kate.


Kensington Palace shared a photo of the Duchess and Mila on Twitter writing, “It was so lovely to host Mila in her beautiful pink dress for tea at the Palace of Holyroodhouse today #HoldStill2020.”

Kate spoke with Mila, one of the finalists from the Hold Still photography exhibition, last year about her photo. The image titled “Shielding Mila” showed Mila’s father Scott smiling at his daughter through a window while they were isolating apart because Mila was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The Duchess and Mila’s conversation was released earlier this month on the Cambridges’ YouTube channel. During their call, Mila asked the royal, “Do you have a costume?”

“I’m not wearing a princess costume right now, I’m afraid, Mila,” Kate replied. After learning that Mila’s favorite color is pink, the Duchess promised her, “I’ll have to make sure I go and try and find myself a pink dress.”

Prince William’s wife continued, “Hopefully, when one day, hopefully, Mila, we’ll get to meet, and then I’ll remember to wear my pink dress for you.”

Months later and Kate remembered!

