Prince William receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine—and the photo has royal fans talking!

Prince William has received his first ﻿dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media accounts shared a photo of the 38-year-old royal receiving his shot at London’s Science Museum earlier this week. “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” the caption reads.

William also went on to thank those involved in the vaccine rollout. He said, “To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

Kate’s husband was photographed with his blue sweater rolled up all the way to his shoulder as he received the vaccine—showing off his toned arm. Naturally royal fans were quick to comment on the future King’s muscles, or as many referred to them, his “guns.”

“Wasnt expecting a gun show this early but happy I got an invite,” one commented. Another wrote, “That bicep though😳.” One individual admitted that the picture left her blushing, while another social media user commented: “Check out the arms! Our Kate’s a lucky lady 😍.”

©Getty Images



The Duke of Cambridge received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 18

William’s vaccine comes over a year after he reportedly battle coronavirus. In November it was reported that Prince Charles’ eldest son had tested positive for COVID-19 in April of 2020. A source told The Sun that the Duke “was hit pretty hard by the virus” and “at one stage he was struggling to breathe.”

However, William reportedly chose not to disclose his diagnosis because he did not want to alarm the nation. “The Queen delivered her ’We Will Meet Again’ address, and he just didn’t want to worry people,” the source explained. “He felt there were more important things going on in the country.”

The royal couple’s social media accounts did not note whether the Duchess of Cambridge also received her first dose this week.