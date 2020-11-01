BREAKING: Prince William tested positive for coronavirus in April

Prince William, the heir to the throne, battled coronavirus in April days after dad, Prince Charles, and Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, were also fighting it. This was kept it secret because he didn’t want to alarm nation.

The Duke of Cambridge isolated at Anmer Hall in Norfolk during this time. According to ‘The Sun’ William caught the virus in April days after his father, the Prince of Wales, tested positive.



The 38-year-old royal “struggled to breathe” while he battled the virus during the early days of the global pandemic, The Sun report. The media outlet decided to kept the news a secret in an attempt to avoid alarming the public. It is quite impressive that during this critical time, William carried out 14 official engagements while isolating. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out their duties remotely during this time, with the Duke working over the telephone and video meetings.

Back in March, like the rest of the world, Prince Harry and William learned of their father’s coronavirus diagnosis. Prince Charles informed his sons of his tests results over the phone after testing positive. Clarence House announced the news on March 25 with a statement that read: “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”



Ever since Charles tested positive for COVID-19, royal fans have been speculating whether the 71-year-old future King contracted the novel coronavirus from Prince Albert.

In any case, this news comes after, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared on the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday evening, where they presented NHS workers with the special recognition gong.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, it is a tremendous honour for Catherine and I to present this special recognition award to the army of dedicated NHS staff.” Kate added, “Through our conversations with frontline workers during the pandemic, we have been inspired by their stories of bravery and selflessness.”

At this point, Kensington Palace declined to comment.



