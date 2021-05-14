Queen Maxima is not concerned about turning 50—Find out what she said

Queen Maxima isn’t concerned about aging. RTL Boulevard reported this week that the Dutch royal “does not dread turning 50” next week. “Get a little older every day,” Maxima said (translated to English), per RTL Boulevard. King Willem-Alexander’s wife will celebrate her milestone 50th birthday on Monday, May 17.

Queen Maxima turns 50 on May 17

Ahead of her big day, the Queen attended a special birthday concert ﻿with her family. On Wednesday, Maxima was joined by her husband, daughters— Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, Princess Alexia, 15, and Princess Ariane, 14—as well as her mother-in-law Princess Beatrix at the event held at the Royal Theater Carré.

Maxima exuded glamour at the concert wearing a gown by Iris van Herpen, which she accessorized with a dazzling choker necklace, matching drop earrings and a butterfly accessory in her hair.

The Dutch Queen attended a birthday concert with her family ahead of her big day

The Dutch Princesses looked all grown up alongside their parents. Future Queen Catharina-Amalia wore a floral print maxi dress by Needle & Thread. Princess Ariane also opted for a floor-length number from the same brand, while Princess Alexia stepped out in a Maje dress.

During the concert, Maxima, who is honorary president of More Music in the Classroom, received a musical birthday cake that featured 50 candles and symbolized the royal mom of three’s wish for structural music education for all primary school children in the Netherlands and the Caribbean, according to More Music in the Classroom.

In honor of her 50th birthday, Maxima sat down for an interview with Matthijs van Nieuwkerk at Huis ten Bosch Palace. Per NOS, the sit-down was a “candid conversation about life, love and work.” The interview will air on the Queen’s birthday Monday on NPO 1.