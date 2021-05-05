Prince William reveals daughter Princess Charlotte ‘says she’s 16’

Six going on 16? When it comes to her age, Princess Charlotte is off by a few years. During an engagement on Tuesday, Prince William revealed that his young daughter says she is older than she actually is. “If you ask her, she says she’s 16,” the Duke of Cambridge shared.
“Charlotte’s like I’m six now. I’ll do what I want,” William added. “They grow up very fast.”
The Duke and Duchess’ little girl turned six on Sunday, May 2. William revealed that Charlotte had a lovely birthday this year. “Unfortunately for her obviously last year no birthday party because of lockdown, but this year [we had] one other family, so that was it,” the future King said in a video shared by the Mail Online. “So it wasn’t a big party, but we made it fun for her as possible.”
To commemorate Princess Charlotte’s sixth birthday, Kensington Palace released a new portrait of William and Kate’s daughter. The photo was taken by the Duchess over the weekend in Norfolk. The young Princess was photographed outdoors wearing a floral button-front dress from Rachel Riley.
While the Duke and Duchess’ social media accounts did not share the photo due to William’s participation in a social media boycott, the official royal family accounts posted the portrait writing: “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today. 🎈.”