Prince William reveals daughter Princess Charlotte ‘says she’s 16’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter turned six on May 2

By HOLA! USA

Six going on 16? When it comes to her age, Princess Charlotte is off by a few years. During an engagement on Tuesday, Prince William revealed that his young daughter says she is older than she actually is. ﻿“If you ask her, she says she’s 16,” the Duke of Cambridge shared.

“Charlotte’s like I’m six now. I’ll do what I want,” William added. “They grow up very fast.”

Princess Charlotte says she is 16, Prince William revealed©Getty Images
Princess Charlotte says she is 16, Prince William revealed

The Duke and Duchess’ little girl turned six on Sunday, May 2. William revealed that Charlotte had a lovely birthday this year. “Unfortunately for her obviously last year no birthday party because of lockdown, but this year [we had] one other family, so that was it,” the future King said in a video shared by the Mail Online. “So it wasn’t a big party, but we made it fun for her as possible.”

A new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter was released to mark her sixth birthday©The Duchess of Cambridge
A new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter was released to mark her sixth birthday

To commemorate Princess Charlotte’s sixth birthday, Kensington Palace released a new portrait of William and Kate’s daughter. The photo was taken by the Duchess over the weekend in Norfolk. The young Princess was photographed outdoors wearing a floral button-front dress from Rachel Riley.

While the Duke and Duchess’ social media accounts did not share the photo due to William’s participation in a social media boycott, the official royal family accounts posted the portrait writing: “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today. 🎈.”

