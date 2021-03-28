Meghan Markle’s dad drives to Oprah’s house to speak with her

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle is desperate for his own Oprah Winfrey interview. The former lighting director reportedly drove up to the icon’s sprawling estate in Montecito, California after seeing her bombshell special with the Sussexes. Thomas intended to hand deliver a letter to Oprah, in which he asks her to conduct an interview with him. Of course, the random visitor didn’t make it past the A-lister’s security team.

©GettyImages



Meghan and Harry sat down with Oprah for a primetime special

According to The Sun, Thomas was spotted giving his letter to the Queen of TV’s security staff. A source told the publication that he wanted to start a dialogue with Oprah in an effort to get her to interview him. “This was not a note to Meghan and Harry, it was meant for Oprah,” the source said. “Thomas watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say.”

Oprah’s two-hour CBS special with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been the talk of 2021 since it aired on March 7. The intimate chat gave the world one of the most candid looks at royal life to date, garnering various revelations. From claims of racism to Markle opening up about having suicidal thoughts, the interview provided context for why the Sussexes stepped down from royal duties.

Buckingham Palace broke its silence a day after the special aired. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth read. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”