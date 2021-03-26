Pippa Middleton steps out with newborn daughter Grace and son Arthur©GC Images
Pippa Middleton steps out with newborn daughter Grace and son Arthur

Prince William’s sister-in-law welcomed her second child on March 15

By HOLA! USA

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton enjoyed an outing with her son Arthur and newborn daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane on Thursday. In photos published by the MailOnline, the mom of two was spotted strolling around west London with both of her children.

Pippa was spotted out with her two kids on March 25©Getty Images
Two-year-old Arthur looked every inch the doting big brother as he helped his mom push his little sister’s stroller. Pippa was dressed down for the stroll wearing a coat by The Fold over a plaid Brora dress, per Middleton Maven. Kate Middleton’s younger sister completed her look with a ponytail and Jimmy Choo sneakers.

Pippa welcomed her second child with husband James Matthews on March 15. Following Grace’s birth, a family source told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, “Mother and baby are doing well,” adding, “She’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.”

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister welcomed her second child on March 15©Getty Images
Carole Middleton was photographed visiting her daughter Pippa’s West London home days after Grace’s arrival. According to The Mail on Sunday, the proud grandmother reportedly looked after her grandson Arthur, while Pippa and James went out with their baby girl and nanny.

It was reported in December that Prince George’s maternal aunt was expecting her second child. A source close to the family told Page Six at the time, “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.”

