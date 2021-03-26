Prince Albert of Monaco on Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview: ‘It did bother me a little bit’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview did not sit well with Prince Albert of Monaco. The Monegasque royal was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell sit-down during an interview with BBC World News.

Prince Albert of Monaco spoke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

“I think it’s very difficult to be in someone’s place,” Prince Albert answered. “I can understand the pressures that they were under, but I think this type of public display of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within intimate quarters of the family.”

“It doesn’t really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that, so it did bother me a little bit,” he added. “I can see where they’re coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn’t the appropriate forum to be able to have these kinds of discussions.”

Grace Kelly’s son was also asked if he had any words of advice for “Harry with his new life.” Prince Albert replied, “I wish them the best, but it’s a difficult world out there and I hope he can have the judgment and wisdom to make the right choices.”

The Duke and Duchess’ interview with Oprah aired earlier this month. The day after its broadcast in the UK, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement read.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement continued. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”