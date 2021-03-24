Queen Letizia’s daughter Princess Leonor carries out her first solo engagement

Wednesday marked a royal milestone for Princess Leonor of Spain. Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s eldest daughter undertook her first solo engagement on March 24. The 15-year-old heir to the Spanish throne looked confident as she visited the headquarters of the Instituto Cervantes in honor of the institute’s 30th anniversary.

Princess Leonor of Spain recycled a Poète dress for her first solo royal engagement

The Spanish Princess recycled a printed Poète dress that she wore last October. Leonor completed her look with black kitten heels and a face mask. Well-wishers in Madrid waited for the royal teen with a banner that read: “The future is Leonor.”

At the institute, Infanta Sofia’s sister deposited in the Caja de las Letras a copy of the Spanish Constitution that she read during her first-ever public address in 2018, as well as a copy of Don Quixote, which the Spanish Princesses read last April.

Well-wishers gathered to see the future Queen on March 24

Per Casa Real, the inscription on the safe deposit box, where Leonor placed the items, reads (translated to English): “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias, on the occasion of her visit to the Cervantes Institute on the occasion of its 30th anniversary, deposited two copies of the Spanish Constitution and Don Quixote de la Mancha in the Box Of letters. March 24, 2021.”

At the institute, Leonor learned about the activities that the Instituto Cervantes is preparing for the 30th anniversary, and was also presented with a gift, including three books: Joana by Joan Margarit, Antología Poética by Luis García Montero and a book of poetry.

Leonor’s first solo royal duty came months before she is set to move to Wales to “study the International Baccalaureate program” at the UWC Atlantic College. Queen Letizia’s daughter will reside at one of the school’s boarding houses on campus like the other students.