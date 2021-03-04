Meghan Markle accuses ‘the firm’ of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ about her and Prince Harry

CBS has released a new clip from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey amid allegations of bullying leveled against Meghan Markle. In the teaser, the former Suits star, who is pregnant with her second child, accused “the firm” of having an “active role” in “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Prince Harry. “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Oprah asks in the clip.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Meghan answers. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

The primetime special, which airs March 7, was taped last month prior to The Times publishing a report that Meghan allegedly bullied royal aides during her time at Kensington Palace. The Times reported on Tuesday that Meghan “faced a bullying complaint made” in October of 2018 by her and Harry’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf. The complaint reportedly claimed that Meghan “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.”

©CBS/YouTube



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah airs March 7

A spokesperson for the Duchess said in a statement that Meghan is “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” adding, “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that their HR team will launch a probe into the bullying allegations. “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the palace said in a statement. “Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

The statement continued, “The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”