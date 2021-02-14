Queen Elizabeth and royals react to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby news

Queen Elizabeth has another great-grandchild on the way! Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pregnancy announcement on Sunday, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that the 94-year-old monarch is delighted by the royal baby news. “Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well,” the palace said in a statement (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Valentine’s Day that they are expecting their second child. A spokesperson for the royal pair said, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

In addition to the statement, a new photo of the couple was released showing Meghan cradling her growing baby bump, while resting her head on Harry’s lap. The picture was taken remotely by the couple’s longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman.

According to HELLO!, the Queen, as well as Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland were informed of the Suits alum’s pregnancy before their announcement was made on Feb. 14. Meghan and Harry’s baby news comes less than a year after the Duchess suffered a miscarriage last July.

Queen Elizabeth’s ninth great-grandchild was born last week. Her Majesty’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son, on Feb. 9. The monarch’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is also pregnant, expecting her third child due this year.