Meghan Markle reveals she and Prince Harry wanted to start their ‘lives together’ with this song

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry incorporated a song from their royal wedding on the first episode of their Spotify podcast. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their Archewell Audio holiday special playing a clip of This Little Light of Mine, which Harry described as “a song that means so much to us.” “This Little Light of Mine played at the very end of our wedding while we were walking down the steps of the church,” Meghan recalled. “It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together, because as we all know, darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in 2018

Prince Harry added, “The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place.”

The Duke and Duchess’ holiday special, which was released on Dec. 29, featured a star-studded line-up, including Sir Elton John, José Andrés, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, James Corden and more. The couple’s one-year-old son Archie Harrison also made a surprise appearance marking his speaking—and podcast—debut. “You can speak into it,” Harry told his little boy. “Archie, is it fun?” Meghan asked her son, to which he replied, “Fun.”

With help from his mom and dad, Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandson adorably wished listeners a happy New Year. “After me. Ready? Happy...,” Harry said with Archie repeating, “Happy.” After his parents said, “New,” a giggly Archie finished the message saying, “New...Year.”