Spanish Princesses step out in pretty printed dresses

Princess Leonor and Infata Sofiaattended the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Princess of Girona Foundation alongside their parents, Queen Letizia and King Felipe, on Friday. The Spanish Princesses sported pretty printed dresses for the meeting held at the Royal Palace of El Pardo. Sofia, 13, opted for a $49.90 black and white polka dot number from Zara that featured a high collar and front opening detail. The monarchs’ youngest daughter teamed her dress with black flats from Pretty Ballerinas. Meanwhile, Leonor wore a short silk georgette dress with paisley print from Maksu, which retails for $230, and Pretty Ballerinas kitten heels. Letizia looked equally stylish donning a floral Carolina Herrera Skirt and red BOSS top.

©GTres



The Spanish Princesses attended the meeting with their mom and dad on Dec. 11

During the meeting, Leonor, who is honorary president of the Foundation, addressed the Board of Trustees in Catalan. “I would like to thank all the patrons and those who work at the Foundation for your commitment and committed support,” the 15-year-old heir presumptive to the Spanish throne said. “Hopefully we can deliver our awards soon as we would all like. Our Foundation will continue to be the great referent to support the young talent of our country.”

The main objective of the Princess of Girona Foundation, which was created in 2009, is to work for young people in all areas that are critical for their future.

Me gustaría agradecer a los patronos y a quienes trabajan en la Fundación, vuestra implicación y apoyo. Tant de bó que aviat poguem entregar els nostres premis com a tots ens agradaria. La nostra Fundació seguirà sent el gran referent de suport al talent jove del nostre pais. pic.twitter.com/g8WUiQqUOs — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) December 11, 2020

The Spanish royal family’s engagement on Dec. 11 came ahead of Queen Letizia’s upcoming trip to Central America. The mom of two will be traveling to Honduras next week, accompanied by the Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Ángeles Moreno Bau, to deliver humanitarian aid and to convey the solidarity of the Spanish people following the devastation caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota. Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the humanitarian aid being delivered will be the largest assignment from the Spanish Cooperation in the last ten years.