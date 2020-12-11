Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and their youngest kids’ COVID-19 test results revealed

Days after Prince Christian of Denmark was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, his family’s COVID-19 test results have been revealed. On Friday, the Danish Royal House announced that Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and their three youngest children—Princess Isabella, 13, Prince Vincent, nine, and Princess Josephine, nine—have all tested negative.

The Crown Prince Couple and their three youngest children have tested negative for COVID-19

“Their Royal Highnesses The Crown Prince and Crown Princess as well as their four children have since Monday 7 December 2020 stayed in isolation in Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg, after His Royal Highness Prince Christian was tested positive for COVID-19 the same day,” the Danish Royal House said in a statement on Dec. 11.

The palace added, “The Crown Prince and Crown Princess and their three youngest children have subsequently been tested for COVID-19. All test results have been negative.”

Prince Christian of Denmark tested positive for coronavirus on Dec. 7

While Prince Christian, 15, has not had any symptoms, he will remain in isolation until Monday, Dec. 14, in accordance with the guidelines. The future King of Denmark tested positive on Monday following a COVID-19 outbreak at his school.

Christian has been isolating away from his parents and siblings. The Danish Royal House previously said that “apart from the Crown Prince’s family, Prince Christian has not been in contact with other members of the royal family in recent times.”