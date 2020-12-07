Crown Princess Mary’s son tests positive for COVID-19

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark’s oldest child, Prince Christian, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday following an outbreak of coronavirus at his school. The Danish Royal House announced the news on Dec. 7 with a statement that read: “The Crown Prince and Crown Princess were informed yesterday, Sunday 6 December 2020, of a local outbreak of COVID-19 at Tranegårdskolen in Hellerup. Prince Christian has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.”

Prince Christian of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19

The 15-year-old future monarch is currently isolating away from his parents and younger siblings—Princess Isabella, 13, Prince Vincent, nine, and Princess Josephine, nine. “His Royal Highness stays in isolation in Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg. Apart from the Crown Prince’s family, Prince Christian has not been in contact with other members of the royal family in recent times,” the palace stated.

The Prince is isolating away from his family

The statement continued, “In connection with the test response, the Royal House has received advice from the Danish Agency for Patient Safety regarding infection detection and testing of the Crown Prince’s family. In the coming days, the family will stay in isolation in Frederik VIII’s Palace, until it is safe to break the isolation again according to the current guidelines.”

Christian isn't the only royal who has recently tested positive for COVID-19. In November, it was revealed that Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden contracted coronavirus and were quarantining at home with their sons, Prince Alexander, four, and Prince Gabriel, three. Last week, the Swedish Royal Court shared an update on the couple’s health telling HOLA! USA, that Sofia and Carl Philip were “still isolating in their home with mild symptoms.”