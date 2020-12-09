Queen Rania of Jordan bids ‘farewell’ to 2020 with new family photo

Queen Rania of Jordan has released a new family photo to mark the end of 2020. The mom of four shared the gorgeous snapshot on Wednesday, reflecting on this challenging past year. “We bid farewell to another year that brought us extraordinary circumstances, and although we moved a little away from our families and loved us, their love for us is greater,” she wrote in Arabic. “At the end of this year, we wish you and all those in your hearts every health and good.”

In English, she added, “This year, even as we have kept our distance, we’ve all held our loved ones a little closer in our hearts. Sending prayers for health and happiness to all#Love #Family #Jordan #LoveJO.”

The new portrait features Rania and her husband King Abdullah II posing with their four children—Crown Prince Hussein, 26, Princess Iman, 24, Princess Salma, 20, and Prince Hashem, 15. The Princesses stood next to their mother, while future King Hussein posed beside his father and younger brother.

Rania celebrated her 50th birthday amid the global pandemic this year. Speaking to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! ahead of her milestone birthday, the Queen said, “It has been a very difficult year, but I am thankful that my country is doing all it can to limit the spread of Covid-19 within our borders and put our people’s health and wellbeing first.”

The royal admitted that it was a “blessing” to have all her children around “particularly during the months when Jordan was under a strict lockdown.” “Like so many families, we were grateful to be together, but also heartbroken to see the pain and loss this virus has inflicted on so many around the world,” she said. “On my birthday, as long as the people I love are nearby, and they are healthy and safe, I could not possibly ask for more.”