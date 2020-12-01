Prince Harry suffers another sad loss

Prince Harry is mourning the death of one of his godparents. The Duke of Sussex’s godmother Lady Celia Vestey passed away “suddenly” over the weekend. She was 71. Lady Celia’s﻿ death notice, which was published in the Daily Telegraph, read (via HELLO!): “Celia Elizabeth SRN BA. Died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 28th November, aged 71 years. Adored wife of Sam. Much loved mother of William, Arthur and Mary and loving Granny of Ella, Frankie, Sam and Cosima. Private family funeral. Memorial service later. Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received in Celia’s memory to Ebony Horse Club.”

Lady Celia Vestey (pictured at Meghan and Harry’s wedding) passed away Nov. 28

Harry has reportedly been in touch with his late godmother’s family. A source told Newsweek, “The Duke has been in touch with her children and his thoughts are with her family.” Lady Celia, who attended Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in 2018, was one of the Duke’s six godparents—including Prince Andrew, Lady Sarah Chatto, Carolyn Bartholomew, Bryan Organ and Gerald Ward.

News of his godmother’s sudden passing comes less than a week after the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she suffered a miscarriage over the summer. In a moving New York Times opinion piece, Meghan recalled feeling a sharp cramp after changing her son Archie Harrison’s diaper in July. “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan penned. “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their second child over the summer

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” the Duchess added. “Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same. We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”