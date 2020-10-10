Princess Eugenie praises Selena Gomez for this touching reason

Princess Eugenie thinks Selena Gomez is “super cool.” The 30-year-old royal publicly praised the 28-year-old superstar on Friday, October 9 for opening up about her kidney transplant scar. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter shared a collection of stories from followers who confidently flaunt their post-surgery scars. She ended the Instagram Story series by sharing a recent post from Selena.

“I thought this was super cool of @selenagomez to show she‘s confident of who she is and what she went through after finding it difficult to show her scar,” the pregnant royal wrote. “Let’s be proud of our uniqueness.”

Princess Eugenie penned a sweet shout-out to Selena Gomez

Eugenie shared a now-viral post of Selena posing in baby blue bathing suit. “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar,” Selena candidly wrote in the caption. “I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that.”

Princess Eugenie has continuously opened up about her scar in an effort to remove any stigma and inspire others to embrace their “uniqueness.” She celebrated this past “International Scoliosis Awareness Day” by posting a snap of her back with the caption: “I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who‘s gone through something similar to share theirs with me. Let’s be proud of our scars! I’d love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share.” The royal has continued to do so.

The patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, where she underwent her life-changing operation, has also revealed that the scar inspired her wedding dress design. “After one or two initial meetings where I said I wanted to show my back and scar, we had a fitting and in their first attempt at the shape and design of the dress, they got me and the vision in one,” she told The Telegraph. ”From there, we realized that the back of the dress was the centre point and a veil would take away from the scar and the beautiful design they had created.”