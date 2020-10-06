Never-before-seen personal photos of Kate Middleton’s kids revealed

Proud dad Prince William included his and Kate Middleton’s children in his new ITV documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All. Previously unseen photographs of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were featured in the special documentary on conservation, which aired Monday. The personal snapshots show the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s kids enjoying the outdoors. George, seven, was pictured gardening in a polo. Like her older brother, Charlotte, five, showed off her green thumb removing a plant from a pot, dressed in rain boots and a tartan skirt, while two-year-old Louis played in the sand with a blue beach bucket.

Prince William included personal photos of his children in his new ITV documentary

A film crew joined Prince William two years ago on his search for ways to protect the natural world. The Duke opened up in the documentary about how fatherhood has changed his outlook when it comes to protecting the planet. “I’ve always loved nature, but fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose,” the royal dad of three confessed. “Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis, in my life, your outlook does change.”

“You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition,” William continued. “I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed. I have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference.”

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were pictured outdoors in the conservation documentary

The Cambridge children have clearly inherited their father’s love for nature. “Seeing my children, seeing the passion in their eyes and the love for being outdoors,” William said. “They find a bug or they love watching how bees are forming the honey.”

Prince William admitted in the documentary that his oldest son, George is “like a caged animal” if he is not outdoors. The Duke said, “He needs to get outside.”