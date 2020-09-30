Queen Elizabeth, Queen Maxima, and more royals mourn ruler’s death

Royals around the world are mourning the death of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. It was announced on Tuesday that the Emir of Kuwait had died. He was 91. Following news of his passing, Queen Elizabeth shared a message of condolence. “I was saddened to hear of the death of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah. Your distinguished brother devoted his life to the service of the State of Kuwait and especially its relationship with its allies and friends. He will be long remembered by all who work for regional stability, understanding between nations and between faiths, and for the humanitarian cause,” Her Majesty wrote.

©Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth shared a message of condolence following the ruler’s death

“I have deeply valued his friendship towards the United Kingdom, and his memorable State Visit in November 2012,” the Queen continued. “I offer Your Highness my sincere condolences. I offer also my sympathy to the people of Kuwait. May the long history of close companionship between our two families continue.”

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander also released a statement responding to the Emir’s death. ”It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of His Highness Sheikh al-Sabah,” the Dutch royals said. “On behalf of the people of the Kingdom of the Netherlands we convey our deepest sympathy to the people of Kuwait at this time of sorrow. Sheikh Sabah al-Sabah will be dearly missed.”

On Tuesday, King Abdullah II of Jordan remembered the late ruler tweeting, “Today we lost a great brother and a wise leader who loved Jordan His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, may God have mercy on him, who was an exceptional leader and Emir of humanity and morals, who devoted his life to the service of his country and his nation and did not hesitate in his benevolent endeavors to make every effort for the unity of the Arab ranks.”

©OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images



It was announced on Sept. 29 that the Emir had died

Meanwhile, Abdullah’s wife Queen Rania wrote, “The Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was a great leader and a kind father to all Kuwaitis. My deepest condolences go out to his family and his nation. We all lost an icon of humanity today. My heart and my prayers are with you.”

Kuwaiti state television announced the Emir’s death on Sept. 29. Minister of Royal Court Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah said (via CNN), “With sincere sadness, Kuwait, its people, the people of the Arab and Muslim world, and the people of the world offer their condolences for the death of Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God forgive him.” Per CNN, the late ruler battled health issues in recent years and traveled to the US last month to receive medical treatment after undergoing surgery.