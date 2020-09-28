Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry getting their own reality show?

While Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending, don’t expect to be keeping up with the Sussexes any time soon. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shut down reports that they’ve “agreed to star in a fly-on-the-wall Netflix reality series with cameras following them for three months.” A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”

The California-based couple “already has several projects in development,” a Netflix spokesperson revealed via the Press Association. The projects include “an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.”

It was confirmed earlier this month that Meghan and Harry, who are no longer working members of the royal family, have founded their own production company and signed a multi-year Netflix deal. “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” the pair told the New York Times, adding that the streaming giant’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.” At the time, the NYT reported that “Harry and Meghan may appear on camera in documentary programming.”

Netflix’s co-CEO Reed Hastings previously teased that the royals’ shows are going to “be epic entertainment.” “The real focus for them is on being producers and on building that production capacity so that’s the key thing. They’ve developed a great eye for story and we’ll be working with them on that basis,” Reed said. “They’re smart—they were shopping it around across you know all of the major companies, and I think we really put together the best complete package, and we’re going to do a wide range of entertainment with them.” He continued, “I think it’ll be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year.”