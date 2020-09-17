‘Tis the season for cozy and festive designs! With the holiday season fast approaching, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece has unveiled her autumn and winter 2020 collection. From dresses to cardigans, the gorgeous collection is full of sweet designs for you to dress your own little Princes and Princesses in.

“Given the current circumstances, the Autumn Winter collection is our best edit of the timeless, classic looks we’re known for, updated with a twist. We hope you love the collection as much as I do,” Marie-Chantal, who founded her eponymous childrenswear brand in 2000, said in a press release shared with HOLA! USA.

The new collection was designed “for cooler days and girls who want to be comfortable, playful and stylish in an understated way,” and features exclusive MC prints, Liberty fabrics, as well as an eclectic mix of patterns and textures.

Scroll to look and shop the royal’s latest designs: