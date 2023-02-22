Princess Olympia of Greece is behind a collection of playful accessories. Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos’ fashionable daughter collaborated with Olympia Le-Tan on a collection of clutch bags.

The book-shaped clutches are not only chic, whimsical accessories, but also works of art. Olympia’s first clutch bag curation for the Paris-based luxury handbag brand embodies her “fun-loving personality, joyful energy and impeccable taste in fashion.”

Four of the bags feature Olympia’s favorite cocktails: a bloody mary, dirty martini, spicy margarita and old fashioned. The stylish clutches are an ode to the Greek Princess’ love of bags, as well as mixology. Olympia’s dog Eccho inspired another bag from the collection, which also includes a Gentlemen Prefer (Platinum) Blondes clutch and an Athens Owl design.

“I’ve always had such admiration for Olympia Le-Tan® as a brand and absolutely love how much time and detail goes into each and every bag; they are a work of art. I leave mine out for display,” Olympia said in a press release.

She added, “I knew they would allow me to make my bags super personal and fun and I wanted to create a collection that would appeal to everyone while still containing a piece of me. I believe this collection and the next do just that.”

The clutches, which are handmade and hand sewn in Portugal, are lined with a liberty print and contain a free NTF that can be download via a QR code. The bags are available with or without a strap and range from $2,277.02 to $2,732.42.

Scroll to see Princess Olympia’s clutch collection for Olympia Le-Tan: