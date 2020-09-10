Queen Letizia has begun transitioning her wardrobe from summer to fall

Queen Letizia is saying goodbye to summer with her fashion choices these days. After wearing one gorgeous summer dress after another during her holiday in Palma de Mallorca and on her tour of Spain’s autonomous communities, the ever-stylish royal has begun to transition her wardrobe to fall wearing darker shades and classic autumn fabrics. On Thursday, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mother stepped out in a dark floral print number from Massimo Dutti. Letizia teamed the design with Magrit pumps, a Carolina Herrera clutch and face mask for her meeting at the AECC (The Spanish Association Against Cancer), of which she is honorary president.

Queen Letizia wore a dark floral print dress on Sept. 10

Earlier in the week, the Queen showed off another fall-ready ensemble recycling a Zara tweed dress for a Cooperator’s Day event. Letizia first wore the off-the-shoulder design in 2019. The mom of two accessorized the dress on Tuesday with Carolina Herrera navy suede slingback pumps and a matching leather clutch bag.

King Felipe’s wife returned to royal duties in Madrid last week following her family’s annual vacation in Palma de Mallorca. Letizia looked business chic for her first post-holiday engagement wearing a collarless blue jacket and pants from BOSS, in addition to blue loafers and a Carolina Herrera handbag for a working meeting with the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (FEDER) on Sept. 2.

The Spanish royal looked fall-ready in a tweed Zara dress on Sept. 8

While the monarchs are back at work, their oldest daughter Princess Leonor returned to school on Wednesday. King Felipe was on drop off duty as he drove his firstborn to her private school, Santa Maria de los Rosales. The future Queen donned a mask and had her temperature checked upon her arrival. Unlike previous years, Leonor did not begin the school year with her younger sister Infanta Sofia by her side. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of students is being staggered, so Letizia’s youngest daughter will begin school on Friday.

Although Sofia did not start on the same day as her sister, she accompanied her father as they dropped Leonor off on her first day. Noticeably missing from the school run was mom Letizia. According to HOLA!, the Queen followed health recommendations, which dictate that students are accompanied by one parent.