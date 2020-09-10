Will Meghan Markle return to acting on Netflix?

Don’t expect to see Meghan Markle starring on Netflix just because she’s struck a deal with the streaming giant. Netflix’s co-CEO Reed Hastings appeared Wednesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box during which he was asked if Prince Harry’s wife would be acting in any of their productions. Reed answered, “The real focus for them is on being producers and on building that production capacity so that‘s the key thing. They’ve developed a great eye for story and we’ll be working with them on that basis.”

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have struck a deal with Netflix

Although Reed didn’t go into detail about the Sussexes’ deal, he did note that “it’s gonna be epic entertainment.” “They’re smart—they were shopping it around across you know all of the major companies, and I think we really put together the best complete package, and we’re going to do a wide range of entertainment with them,” Reed said. ”I think it’ll be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year.”

Last week, it was confirmed that Meghan and Harry, who founded a production company, signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” the Duke and Duchess told the New York Times. The couple added that the streaming service’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

News of the deal came after it was reported that the pair had been shopping an idea for a project around Hollywood. A source close to the Suits alum told Variety at the time that Meghan “has absolutely no plans to act, and therefore, she will not be acting in the project that was pitched.” The Duke and Duchess, who stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, have permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests with their new revised roles.

The California-based couple recently accomplished their post-royal exit goal of becoming financially independent. On Monday, ABC News confirmed that Archie Harrison’s parents are no longer relying on financial assistance from Prince Charles. The Duke and Duchess have also paid back the taxpayer money that was spent on renovating their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage. A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!), “A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family.”