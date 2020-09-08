Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accomplish post-royal exit goal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have accomplished what they set out to do. According to ABC News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially financially independent from Harry’s father, Prince Charles. When the couple initially announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January, they stated their intent to “work to become financially independent.” At the time, Queen Elizabeth said in a statement, “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.”

In addition to becoming financially independent, Meghan and Harry have also paid back the taxpayer money that was spent on renovating their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess issued a statement on Monday saying (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!), “A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family.”

News of the Sussexes’ financial freedom follows their multi-year Netflix deal. It was confirmed last week that the Duke and Duchess, who have founded a production company, have struck a deal with Netflix. Meghan and Harry told the New York Times, “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” The couple added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Meghan and Harry, who are no longer working members of the royal family, officially stepped away from royal duties in March. With their new revised roles, Archie Harrison’s parents have permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.