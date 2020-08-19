Is Meghan Markle returning to Hollywood with Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle could be returning to Tinseltown, and bringing her husband Prince Harry along with her! Variety has learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been shopping an idea for a project around Hollywood. It’s unclear whether the pitch is for a scripted or unscripted TV series or something else. However, don’t expect to see Meghan in front of the camera. According to the outlet, a source close to the Duchess said the Suits alum “has absolutely no plans to act, and therefore, she will not be acting in the project that was pitched.” Instead, another source revealed to Vareity that Meghan and Harry would like to serve as joint producers on the secret project. Archie Harrison’s parents reportedly took meetings in June with networks.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly pitching a secret project in Hollywood

The Duke and Duchess officially stepped back as senior members of the royal family in March. With their new revised roles, Meghan and Harry have permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.

Prior to marrying into the royal family, the Duchess starred on the legal drama Suits for seven seasons portraying Rachel Zane. During her post-engagement interview in 2017, Meghan addressed retiring from acting to focus on royal duties. “I don‘t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change,” she said. “It’s a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years. So we’re very very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought you know what I have I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there and now it’s time to, as you said work work as a team with you.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer working members of the royal family

At the time, she also said, “I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition of this out of my career but into the role is that as you said the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on. Because very early out of the gate I think you realize once you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously.”

The Duchess made her grand return to Hollywood narrating the Disneynature film Elephant following her and Harry’s royal exit. The couple and their son relocated to California earlier this year. Last month, the family of three left Los Angeles and moved into a $14.65 million mansion in Santa Barbara. A rep for Meghan and Harry previously told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that the royal couple has “settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.”