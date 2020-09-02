Queen Letizia is business chic for her return to work after summer holiday

Queen Letizia is back to work in Madrid following her family’s annual summer holiday. The Spanish royal, 47, attended a working meeting with the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases, FEDER, on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The mom of two looked business chic for the outing wearing a collarless blue jacket and pants from BOSS, which she teamed with blue loafers and a Carolina Herrera handbag. Letizia completed her look with her trusty face mask and styling her brunette tresses down.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia of Spain attended a meeting with the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases on Sept. 2

The Queen was on hand to learn about the impact the novel coronavirus has had on families living with rare diseases. According to the palace, Letizia has been in contact with the FEDER since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting took place “with the return to ‘the new normal’ giving continuity to the concern that Queen Letizia” previously “expressed in March when she contacted FEDER” to learn about the situation of families.

The meeting on Wednesday marked Letizia’s first appearance since her summer vacation in Palma de Mallorca with King Felipe and their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. During their holiday, the royals traveled around the Balearic Islands to support the different social and economic sectors that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the monarchs and Spanish Princesses broke tradition and did not pose for their annual summer photocall, though there were plenty of photo opps as the family toured the islands.

La Reina se reúne con de la Federación Española de Enfermedades Raras (FEDER). https://t.co/miVXfjBS9upic.twitter.com/yH4XVtlb5Z — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) September 2, 2020

The royals’ vacation followed former King Juan Carlos’ decision to leave Spain. Felipe’s father announced in August that he was moving abroad amid his financial scandal. “A year ago I expressed my will and desire to stop developing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction of providing the best service to the Spanish, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain,” Juan Carlos wrote in a letter to his son﻿. “A decision I make with deep feeling, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With the affection and affection of always, your father.”