Kate Middleton says she’s been Prince William’s ‘assistant’ for ‘a long time’

Kate Middleton has been Prince William’s official partner in crime, or should we say royal duty, for nearly a decade now. So on Wednesday, when one nursing home resident inquired if the Duchess of Cambridge was the Duke’s assistant, Kate had the perfect response. “Is that your assistant?” 87-year-old Joan Drew-Smith asked William, while pointing at the royal mom of three. “Well I am your assistant,” Kate laughed, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. “I have been for a long time!” The Duke and Duchess, who wed in 2011, visited Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff on Aug. 5.

©JONATHAN BUCKMASTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Shire Hall Care Home on Aug. 5

The outing came over two months after the royal couple video chatted with workers from the Welsh care home to thank them for their efforts amid the pandemic. At the time, William and Kate also served as bingo callers for the home’s residents. On Wednesday, Prince George’s parents reunited with their “favorite Bingo partners” in person, including Joan, who told the royals back in May that their bingo game “wasn’t as good as it should’ve been.”

William reminded Joan of their bingo session during their face-to-face meeting in Wales. “You said we didn’t do a very good job,” the future King told her, to which she replied, “You did a bloody s****y job.” Joan’s blunt remark left the Duke and Duchess in stitches, prompting William to respond, “Excellent.” After the encounter, the Queen’s grandson told staff that he loves Joan. “She’s brilliant. If only everyone was as honest as her,” he said.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess both wore face masks for the engagement

Kate lived up to her title as the queen of recycling for the outing wearing the Amaia Kids face mask that she debuted the day prior. The ever-stylish royal perfectly teamed the liberty print mask with a floral Emilia Wickstead dress, which she first wore last September to the “Back to Nature” festival at RHS Garden Wisley. The Duchess completed her look on Aug. 5 with Castañer wedge espadrilles, her Daniella Draper moon necklace, and a pair of gold plated hoops from Spells of Love. Like his wife, William also sported a face mask, a blue one, while at the care home.

©Getty Images



Prior to the care home, the royal couple visited Barry Island

“It was great to see firsthand the amazing work done by staff and families to kept Shire Hall safe throughout lockdown,” Kensington Palace wrote of the visit. Before traveling to Cardiff, the royals kicked off their day in Barry Island, where they heard from local business owners about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the tourism sector. William and Kate also showed off their playful side as they enjoyed games at an arcade in South Wales.