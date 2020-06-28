Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joining William and Kate at the new 007 premiere?

The name’s Harry. Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s presence is requested at the No Time To Die premiere in Hollywood according to the Daily Mail. Producers of the latest installment in the James Bond franchise want Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to grace the glitzy event, which has been pushed back to November due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to be guests of honor at the London debut a week earlier.

At the beginning of June, the No Time To Die team announced that the film will be released in the UK on November 12 and the US on November 20, with worldwide release dates to follow. The premieres are slated to be in hotspots London and L.A., homes to the former fab foursome.

©GettyImages



Harry, William and Kate made for a stunning trio at the Spectre premiere in 2015

“For the Hollywood premiere they have signaled they want Meghan and Harry as guests of honor,” a source told the Sun. In 2015, William, Kate and Harry attended the London premiere of the last Bond film Spectre together. Of course, their future attendance is pending the state of the global pandemic.

The last time Archie Harrison’s parents were spotted out was for a good cause. Meghan and Harry rolled up their sleeves and helped prepare food at Homeboy Industries, a social justice organization providing gang intervention, rehab and re-entry programs in downtown L.A. There, they learned about the newly launched Feed Hope initiative, which gives meals to the food insecure. The worthwhile mission was done in secret - it’s almost like they’re secret agents, no?