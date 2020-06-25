Crown Princess mourns death of loved one

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is mourning the death of someone close to her family. Magnar Alfred Fjeldvær, the partner of the Norwegian royal’s mother, Marit Tjessem, has passed away. Magnar died on June 15. He was 83. A palace spokesperson for King Harald V and Queen Sonja told the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet, “Our warmest thoughts go to Marit Tjessem and Magnar Fjeldvær‘s immediate family.” Crown Princess Mette-Marit and her husband Crown Prince Haakon added, “We will miss Magnar, he meant a lot to the family.”

The partner of Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s mother Marit (left) has died

The 46-year-old Crown Princess and her mother signed Magnar’s obituary, which read: “Our dear, good, kind and caring Dad, Besten and father-in-law fell asleep quietly in Kristiansand on June 15, 2020.” Magnar’s funeral will take place Friday at Oddernes Church in Kristiansand, Norway.

Mette-Marit’s parents, Marit and Sven O. Høiby, divorced in 1984. Ten years later in 1994, the royal’s mother married her second husband Rolf Berntsen, who died in 2008. Per Dagbladet, Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s maternal grandmother went public with her and Magnar’s relationship in 2011. The pair attended royal events together over the years, including King Harald’s 25th anniversary as monarch in 2016.

Norway’s King, Queen, Crown Prince and Crown Princess are mourning the death of Magnar Alfred Fjeldvær

Crown Princess Mette-Marit married into the Norwegian royal family in 2001. She and Crown Prince Haakon, heir apparent to the throne of Norway, share two children together, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 16, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 14. The Crown Princess is also a mother to 23-year-old son Marius Borg Høiby from a previous relationship.

Mette-Marit isn’t the only royal grieving the loss of a loved one this month. Prince Albert, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie of Monaco said goodbye to their first cousin Baroness Elisabeth-Anne de Massy on June 17. Grace Kelly’s children and grandchildren stepped out for the funeral service held at the Monaco Cathedral.