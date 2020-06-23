Kate Middleton dresses Prince Louis in Gap Kids and the outfit is on sale

Dressing like a royal doesn't need to come with an expensive price tag! Kate Middleton is known for mixing accessible and affordable fashion into her wardrobe, so it only makes sense that she would dress her children in budget-friendly outfits as well. In pictures released to mark Prince William’s 38th birthday over the weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge’s son Prince Louis sported an economical polo from American retailer Gap. Parents looking to dress their children like the two-year-old Prince are in luck since the babyGap Toddler Brannan Bear Polo Shirt is currently on sale for $8. Louis’ navy top was teamed with a pair of blue shorts. The youngest of the Cambridge children appeared to be wearing Hampton Canvas Nantucket Shoes, previously worn by his big brother Prince George in 2016.

©HRH The Duchess of Cambridge



Prince Louis wore a polo from Gap for the photo session

Princess Charlotte looked equally adorable in denim overalls from the department store John Lewis. The piece embroidered with animal and flower designs is currently sold out, but originally retailed for $27.57 (£22). Under the overalls, Charlotte wore a nautical striped shirt. The little Princess’ $36 Hampton Canvas Plum Shoes in the Rosa shade complemented the pink embroidery on her dungarees. Meanwhile, Prince George reportedly recycled the green H&M polo shirt that he was pictured wearing in one of his birthday portraits last year.

Kensington Palace shared a set of three photos featuring William with his children in honor of the future King’s birthday on June 21. “Amateur photographer” Kate stepped behind the camera to take the candid images earlier this month. One photo featured the royal dad and his kids posing on a swing, which was a wedding gift to William and Kate back in 2011. Louis was pictured sitting on William’s lap while George and Charlotte stood up on the wooden swing. The second and third pictures showed the Cambridge children playing in the grass with their father.

©HRH The Duchess of Cambridge



The images were released to mark Prince William’s 38th birthday

William, Kate and their children have been staying at their country home Anmer Hall amid the coronavirus pandemic. While under lockdown, the Duchess enjoyed photographing her family, including them volunteering and getting messy with paint. Last month, Kate told ITV’s This Morning, “During this time I’ve spent lots of time picking up my camera and taking photographs of the children because they are always around us when we are doing stuff together, which has been great.”