Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas says she feared being ‘it girl’ after split

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas once had doubts about pursuing her dreams of becoming and actress. In a recent interview, the 31-year-old opened up about her fears of being known as an “it girl,” and why it was important for the world to see her as more. “The fear of failing, the fear of rejection, the fear of not getting it right, the fear of not being perfect…I think that has limited me in certain situations in my life,” the White House Farm star told the Daily Telegraph.

©GettyImages



Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas said she feared being label “it girl” after their split

“I think I have grown confident and fortunately I have learnt not to sweat the small stuff too much.” After learning how to tune out the outside noise and focus on her career, the English actress gained a new outlook. ”And I just think it has definitely given me a stronger sense of purpose and a stronger sense of what I want or don’t want.”Cressida wants the world to know that there is more to life than superficial titles.

“I think terms like that are very narrow-minded,” she added. Now, as an established actress, the star lets her work speak for itself. “I think that I work very, very hard, I love what I do, and I just hope that this role has shown people what I can do and what I would like to do going forward and not be caught in a box in any way,“ she said.

©GettyImages



Cressida is the star of White House Farm

Cressida and Harry ended their relationship in 2014 – after dating for two years. The Prince went on to marry American actress Meghan Markle in 2016. The pair are now parents to one-year-old son Archie Harrison. Since their split, Cressida, who attened their royal wedding, has found love of her own.

The star is set to marry Harry Wentworth-Stanley. Sadly for the couple, their nuptials have been put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. “Unfortunately it has [been delayed],“ she said. ”We are not quite sure what our next move is, but we will have to be postponing the wedding.”