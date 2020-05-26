Previously unknown detail from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal wedding revealed

Prince Charles put his classical music knowledge to good use for Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal wedding nine years ago. During an interview with Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM, the future King revealed that he curated music for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2011 nuptials. “I love trying to organize some interesting, I hope, pieces of music for certain occasions…particularly for weddings if people want,” Charles shared. “I know my eldest son was quite understanding and was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding.”

©Getty Images



Prince Charles picked music for Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding in 2011

The Prince of Wales added, “I hope that gave some people pleasure, but it’s rather fun having orchestras in for great occasions like that, and why not suggest a few pieces occasionally? Anyway... I do enjoy it.”

Charles’ grandmother, the late Queen Mother, influenced his love for music at an early age. Reflecting on his earliest memories of classical music, William and Harry’s father said, “Well I suppose various people would play it around me.”

“My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music, so I would hear something there. But I suspect the first time I really became aware of it was being taken by my grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to Covent Garden aged seven, I think. It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform,” he continued. “It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion.”

Charles also hinted that he might follow in his grandmother’s footsteps when it comes to his own grandchildren. “I was completely inspired by it,” he admitted. “Which is why it’s so important I think for grandparents or other relations to take children at about the age of seven, to experience some form of the arts in performance.”