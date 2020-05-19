Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding was one for the history books. On May 19, 2018, millions around the world tuned in to watch the Prince and the former actress tie the knot during a magical ceremony. Throughout the day, royal watchers were treated to some of the most special (and viral) moments curtesy of the pair and their guests.

Thanks to Zara Tindall, Princess Charlotte, even Harry and Meghan, the world has unforgettable (and meme-worthy) moments to last a lifetime. In honor of the royal pair’s two-year wedding anniversary, here is a look back at the best moments.