Kate Middleton and Prince William make history with exciting move

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appointed a “big responsibility” for this Saturday, May 16. In a royal first, Kate Middleton and Prince William are hosting an Instagram Takeover on their page to honor an important occasion. Alexis Caught of Shout UK, a 24/7 crisis text line, will spend the day running the couple’s Instagram Stories in honor of the organization’s first anniversary. Earlier in the week, Prince William revealed the news during a Zoom call with Alexis and four other volunteers, saying “it’s the first time we’ve done this.” He then teased him, adding: “It’s a big responsibility, Alexis. Don’t mess this up!”
“Hi everyone, I am Alexis and I am a trained crisis volunteer and an ambassador for Shout 85258,” the volunteer began in the first video of his Saturday takeover. He thanked the Cambridges for allowing him to “takeover” and detailed that he will be showing how Shout helps people everywhere.
On Wednesday, Kate and William spoke with Alexis and more volunteers from team Shout, including: Jo Irwin, Jo Booth, Michelle Fernandes and Kiel McPhilips from their Norfolk home. Also on the call was CEO Victoria Hornby, who discussed how Shout plays a vital role as the country continues to deal with the impact of the global pandemic.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Shout's first anniversary, by speaking to five of our Crisis Volunteers about their experience of providing support to the thousands of people who have texted Shout over the past twelve months. The Duke of Cambridge thanked our volunteers, saying: "You guys are the trailblazers, you have been doing a fantastic job keeping Shout moving forward, so well done and thank you for all your hard work; we really appreciate it." For the first time ever, one of the Crisis Volunteers on the call, @alexiscaught will be taking over @kensingtonroyal Instagram stories today. Tune in as he lets people know about Shout and answers your questions. We are also launching our #shout85258 challenge today and we'd love you to get involved to help even more people know that they can text Shout for support in a crisis - more details to follow! #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthmatters #itsoktonotbeok #timetotalk
Prince William thanked the organization for doing their part to help, especially during this time. “You guys are trailblazers,” he said. “You have been doing a fantastic job keeping Shout moving forward, so well done and thank you for all your hard work; we really appreciate it.”