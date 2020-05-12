Happy baby news for the British royal family that is sure to delight Queen Elizabeth

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the British royal family has received some joyous news. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Alexandra Knatchbull, the great-granddaughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and Princess Diana’s goddaughter, has welcomed her second child with husband Thomas Hooper. The couple’s baby boy, Alden Peter Theodore Mountbatten, was born on March 27. The pair’s new bundle of joy joins big brother Inigo Norton Sebastian Mountbatten, who was born in December of 2017.

©Getty Images



Alexandra and Thomas have welcomed their second child together

Prince Charles is close with Alexandra’s parents, so close in fact that the Prince of Wales gave Alexandra away at her wedding in 2016. The future King undertook the role after the bride’s father was too ill to do so. In a video to mark the opening of Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig, the Dragon’s Heart Hospital in Cardiff last month, royal fans spotted a picture of Alexandra and PrinceHarry’s father on display at Charles’s Scottish home, Birkhall. The framed photo features Queen Elizabeth’s oldest son and Alexandra on her wedding day, which was attended by Her Majesty, Prince Philip, and Princess Anne.

©Getty Images



Alexandra Knatchbull‘s family is close with the British royals

Aside from having a special role at Alexandra’s wedding, Prince Charles also served as the best man at her father Lord Bradbourne’s nuptials. Lord Bradbourne, who is Prince Philip’s godson, is also one of Prince William’s godparents. Per HELLO!, Prince Charles viewed Alexandra’s great-grandfather Louis as a father figure growing up and gave his firstborn, William, “Louis” as a middle name. Likewise, the Duke of Cambridge’s eldest child, Prince George, shares the same middle name, while his and Kate Middleton’s youngest son is named Louis.