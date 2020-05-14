A new inside look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s L.A. mansion

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles, royal fans haven’t seen much of the inside of their new base…until now. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a peek inside their home as they surprised Crisis Text Line staff via video chat this week. The pair joined the video conference to thank the team for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ricky Neal, who participated in the call, shared a picture of himself next to his laptop, which featured Meghan and Harry on the screen. “...still shocked that Meghan and Harry took over our staff meeting yesterday!⁣”⁣⁣ he captioned the picture.

Meghan, Harry and Archie have reportedly been staying at Tyler Perry’s mansion in Beverly Hills

Archie Harrison’s parents, who will celebrate their second anniversary on May 19, joined the video call from a room inside their L.A. home that featured wood paneling. Two lamps between a large framed piece of art were seen behind the royal couple. Meghan and Harry are reportedly staying at actor Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills. While the over 24,000-square-foot home is located in a gated community, the Duke and Duchess have amped up security on the property by adding privacy screens.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been participating in a number of video calls from the home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple, who stepped away from royal duties in March, recently celebrated their son Archie’s first birthday. According to People magazine, the Sussexes celebrated with a strawberries and cream smash cake, which Meghan made at her L.A. home.

The trio has been enjoying family time while self-isolating during the health crisis. Speaking with families supported by his patronage WellChild last month, Harry said, “Of course, there’s going to be hard days. I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid at 11 months old is enough, to see what you guys are going through on a day-to-day basis, honestly, so much respect to every single one of you.”

“There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time. Being able to have family time, so much family that you almost think do I feel guilty having so much family time,” the Duke added. “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you just are on the floor rolling around in hysterics because of something that’s happened and then inevitably half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way that you can run away from it, you can’t even distract yourself in a different room. But as long as you guys are looking after yourselves and looking after each other that is the best that you can do.”