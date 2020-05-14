Royal Palace issues strong statement about fake social media account

The Grand-Ducal Court of Luxembourg is taking action against an account claiming to be new dad Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg. The palace issued a strong statement about the faux “Guillaume Jean De Nassau” page on Wednesday that read: “The Grand-Ducal Court has been contacted several times regarding a Twitter account which circulates in the name of His Royal Highness the Grand Duke heir. The Grand-Ducal Court wishes to clarify that the account “Guillaume Jean De Nassau” (@JeanNassau) visible on the platform in question has no link with the Grand Duke heir, respectively the Grand-Ducal Court.”

The palace issued a statement about a social media account claiming to be Prince Guillaume

The statement continued, “It is therefore a forgery. We ask the public not to give it any credit and not to act on it. The Marshal of the Court has initiated the necessary actions and steps.”

Guillaume, who is the son of Grand Duke Henri and Cuban-born Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, is the heir apparent to the throne of Luxembourg. It’s been an exciting week for the 38-year-old Hereditary Grand Duke. On Sunday, Prince Guillaume and his wife Princess Stephanie welcomed their first child, Princes Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume.

The royal couple’s son Prince Charles was born May 10

The royal couple left the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital, where Charles was born, on Wednesday with their new bundle of joy in tow. Following Charles’ birth, the proud dad told press outside of the hospital, “Today is a wonderful day, for my wife and for myself. And probably the most incredible day that we will have in our life because to be able to greet a child that comes into one’s life is the most magical thing a couple can have.”

Guillaume added, “And this is exactly the experience we are living today that we are able to share also with our country people with Luxembourg as a country, and we are delighted to do so also at a time that is a bit more difficult, also especially for families that have been separated for a few months, which are now in the next few weeks going to be able to see each other again. A birth is a message of hope, it’s a blessing and I think this is what we are so happy to be able to share with Luxembourg, but also over the borders with all the different countries.”



