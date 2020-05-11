Kate Middleton celebrates exciting baby news

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children will soon have a new little friend to play with. One of the Duchess’ closest friends, Emilia Jardine-Patterson and her husband David recently revealed in the births announcements section of The Times the arrival of their third child, a beautiful baby daughter. Lucia Beatrice India was born on March, 20 and she is joining big brothers Leo and Alexander.

Kate and Emilia’s friendship goes a long way back. They both attended Marlborough college and since then, they have remained very close. Their bond is so strong that Emilia is one of Prince George’s godparents- Kate and Will chose six of their best friends for the honor.

David and Emilia arriving at the Chapel Royal, where Prince George was christened

Emilia was Kate’s support during her brief split with Prince William in 2007, and together they traveled to the Spanish island of Ibiza, in the Mediterranean sea to help Kate find some time and peace of mind. The 36-year-old runs an interior design company and it has been reported that she has helped her royal friend to decorate not only Kengsinton Palace, but also Anmer Hall, the family’s summer residence.

The new mom is married to one of Prince William’s best friends, David Jardine-Paterson, who attended the prestigious Eton college with the Duke. Kate and William were among the guests at their wedding back in 2010.

Three years later, Prince George was christened in the Royal Chapel by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Just the godparents and their spouses were invited apart from Prince William and Kate’s closest family.